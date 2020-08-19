Humbled by rousing welcome when not even part of govt: Pilot

Jaipur, Aug 20 (IANS) Rajasthan’s former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot visited Tonk, his assembly constituency, on Wednesday to a spirited welcome by people at various places, and said this had left him “humbled”.

Addressing a public hearing in Tonk, Pilot said: “I am not a part of the (Ashok Gehlot) government any more. Neither am I a Deputy Chief Minister nor am I the state (Congress) President. Despite this, I am humbled to see the enthusiasm of people. We shall work to resolve all issues soon as our government has three more years to work. I am grateful to people for a rousing welcome.”

After the programme, Pilot went to the district Collectorate where he attended a meeting with district officials and people’s representatives. He gave a patient hearing to people’s problems and also collected officials’ feedback on different issues, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the media in Jaipur before leaving for Tonk by road, he thanked interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi for taking quick action after hearing his grievances, and said that everything now will be resolved by the three-member committee.

“Now, a three-member committee has been formed which will discuss and decide on ways to work in coordination for government and organisation. I also met Ajay Maken, the new state in charge, recently in Delhi and discussed the state’s present situation. Now, the committee shall perform its duties.

“Whatever we want to communicate further shall be forwarded via the committee,” he added.

The committee comprises party General Secretaries Priyanka Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal and party Treasurer Ahmed Patel.

Pilot stressed that there needs to be a proper coordination between the government and the organisation. The Congress high command and the team shall discuss who should look into the government issues and who should head the organisation, he said, adding that all challenges will be discussed at length with the committee and the final decisions will be taken by the party.

