DIASPORAWORLD

‘Humbled’ Sunak warns UK faces ‘profound’ economic challenges

NewsWire
0
0

UK’s Prime Minister-in-waiting Rishi Sunak on Monday said that he was “humbled and honoured” to be elected leader of the Conservative Party with the support of his fellow MPs but stressed there are major economic challenges ahead.

Sunak was on Monday chosen leader of the party, and the Prime Minister, as his only challenger Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the race shortly before the deadline for nominations, due to lack of necessary support (the backing of 100 MPs). Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is considering a second stab at the job, on Sunday evening announced that he had decided not to run again.

In brief remarks as he reached the Conservative party office here to a warm welcome, Sunak, 42, who will be the first Asian-origin and non-White Prime Minister of the country, he said: “It is the greatest privilege of my life to be able to serve the party I love and give back to the country I owe so much to.”

He said that the UK is a great country but faces “profound” economic challenges, and called for stability and unity.

Sunak also paid tribute to outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss, who had beaten him in the August-September contest to succeed Johnson but saw her government implode in just a month and a half, for her “dignified” leadership “under difficult circumstances abroad and at home”.

20221024-212004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sunak wins first round in Tory leadership contest, but Boris Johnson...

    Will Bezos carry India-born Sanjal on shoulders after space flight?

    Indian-American prof gets Rs 5.2 cr for cybersecurity research

    Indian origin family abducted in California