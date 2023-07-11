INDIA

‘Humiliated’ after being slapped by teacher, student hangs self in Dhanbad

NewsWire
0
0

Feeling ‘humiliated’ after being slapped by her teacher, a class 10 student hanged herself in Tetulmari, Dhanbad.

She left a suicide note, which is being probed by the police.

The student, Usha Kumari, studied in the local St. Xavier’s School and was the daughter of late Vijay Bauri of Hanumangarhi, Tetulmari.

There was no one in the house when she hanged herself. Her mother Vandana Devi had gone to the neighborhood while the siblings were also not at home. On returning home, they found Usha hanging from the fan with a dupatta in her school dress. After getting the information, the police reached the spot, but by then she had died.

The student has written in the suicide note “Today, a teacher slapped me in front of the children and asked me to leave the school. I am not able to tolerate this insult and that is why I am committing suicide.” She has named the teacher as Sindhu Madam.

However, the teacher, Sindhu Jha, said “According to the rules of school discipline, it is forbidden to come with make-up. Usha was reprimanded because of her makeup.”

School Principal RK Singh said that we did not know that she would take such a drastic step over a minor incident related to discipline.

2023071137539

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kharge, Rahul pay tributes to ex-Andhra CM Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on...

    Yash Tonk returns to television with ‘Swaran Ghar’

    Five oxygen tankers reach Hyderabad from Odisha

    Delhi Traffic Police issue advisory as Bharat Jodo Yatra set to...