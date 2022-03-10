ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan’: Akash Singh reveals jacket gifted by Parineeti

By NewsWire
‘Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan’ contestant Akash Singh flaunts his jacket in the show and reveals that it was gifted to him by Bollywood actress and judge Parineeti Chopra.

When he entered the show wearing his stylish jacket, host Bharti Singh asked him about his attire, he gave credit to Parineeti and thanked her for the same.

Akash then gets candid on how this show has helped him grow. “Yeh show mein aake mere sapne poore ho rahe hain!” (My dreams are coming true after coming to this show),” he says.

Parineeti talks about how she has wanted to give him something special from the very first time he performed on the show.

‘Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan’ airs on Colors.

