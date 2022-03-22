ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan’ to witness Parineeti Chopra’s swayamvar

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all set for her swayamvar in the upcoming weekend episode of ‘Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan’.

Parineeti is often heard saying on the show that she is ready to get married and looking for a perfect match.

Few popular faces of the television industry are going to be part of Parineeti’s swayamvar like ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actor Arjit Taneja, ‘Begusarai’ actor Vishal Aditya Singh,’Bigg Boss 13′ fame Siddhartha Dey and former ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’ contestant Shivin Narang.

From bringing flowers, to dancing and to showing other acts, they will do everything to impress the ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ actress.

Judges Karan Johar, Mithun Chakraborty and hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya will be seen helping Parineeti in taking the right decision. Veteran singer Kumar Sanu joins the panel as a special guest.

Karan Johar will call the candidates on the stage one by one to show their talent and prove themselves.

‘Hunarbaaz-Desh Ki Shaan’ airs on Colors.

20220322-143006

