Hundreds of Congress’ overseas members visit India to campaign in Rajasthan

Over the last two weeks, hundreds of Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) members have campaigned extensively in Rajasthan seeking a second consecutive term for the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the November 25 elections, campaigning for which ends on Thursday evening.

In the run-up to the Assembly polls, the desert state has witnessed an intense political action with high-octane campaigning by heavyweights of the BJP and Congress, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several others across the state.

IOC Secretary Virendra Vashisth, who is also campaigning along with the NRIs in the state, told IANS, “For over last two weeks, hundreds of NRIs have returned to the state to participate in campaigning.They are also indulging in door to door campaign of the party enumerating the Congress government’s achievements during its rule to every household.”

The NRIs have returned to their home state on their own to highlight the works of the Congress government in the desert state, he added.

The IOC leader said that the non-residents are highlighting how the Congress government has fulfilled the 10 promises it made in 2018 and how the seven guarantees will help them again.

He said that the members of the IOC family have campaigned extensively in Jaisamler, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bikaner, Udaipur and several other districts of the state.

They have been meeting the business community and taking the work of the Congress government to them, he said.

Polling for the 200-member Assembly is scheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The Congress is eyeing a second consecutive term in the desert state which for the past three decades has been witnessing a tradition of alternate party governments.

20231123166033