INDIA

Hundreds of jail police personnel go on mass CL in Gujarat

NewsWire
0
0

Hundreds of police personnel serving at various jails in Gujarat on Wednesday went on a mass casual leave demanding a pay hike at par with other police personnel and State Reserve Police Force.

Recently, the state government had announced a Rs 250 crore package for other police personnel and even SRP jawans, but left out the jail police personnel.

“We were recruited along with police personnel, have undergone the same training, only our duty is different, it does not mean we are not entitled for pay hike benefit,” the agitators said.

Instead of their transfers across the state, it should be limited to zones, like South Gujarat, Central Gujarat or Saurashtra instead of transfer to any jail in the state, they said underlining another issue.

Jail police have threatened to gherao the state assembly and even launch an aggressive movement if their demands are not met.

20220928-144004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Thunderstorms, lightning in parts of southern AP on Sunday

    Delhi: Two held for killing a sweeper over old rivalry

    Raj CM for uniform pricing of Covid vaccines, writes to PM

    Farhan Akhtar back to scribble pad, starts working on new script