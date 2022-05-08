Hundreds of people participated in the funeral of a policeman who was killed by militants in Srinagar.

The funeral took place late Saturday night, barely an hour after a wreath laying ceremony was held for constable Ghulam Hassan Dar at the district police lines in Srinagar.

Police officers led by IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, DIG central Kashmir range, SSP Srinagar, SSP (Police control room) and other officials paid tributes.

Militants fired at Dar while he was going on his bike for his daily duty.

He was shifted to the SKIMS Soura hospital where he succumbed to injuries on Saturday night.

The funeral procession took place at his native Danwar Eidgah area.

