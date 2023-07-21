More than 700 people have been referred to medical centres in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan since three days due to health problems caused by a new wave of sandstorms, media reported.

The wave of sandstorms, the fourth one that hit the province since June 22, caused 709 people to seek medical treatment for respiratory, heart or eye conditions, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing Majid Mohebi, head of the province’s Disaster Mitigation and Management Organisation.

He added that 44 individuals have been hospitalised, and the counties most affected by the sandstorms include Zabol, Zehak, Hamoun, Hirmand and Nimrouz, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Mohsen Heidari, the director general of the province’s meteorological organisation, over the past two days, the province saw winds with maximum speeds between 85 and 104 km/h.

He added that strong winds are expected to continue in the next few days, potentially leading to additional sandstorms.

The province typically experiences strong summer winds from late May to September.

