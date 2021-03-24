Hundreds of people, led by Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, participated in the “Freedom Run”, organised here on Wednesday as part of “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav” to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

Somesh Kumar and Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy flagged off 3-km-long run at People’s Plaza on Necklace Road on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake.

Large number of youth, sportspersons, employees and officials participated in the run, which culminated at LB Stadium after passing through Lumbini Park, Lakdi Ka Pul and Police Control Room.

Somesh Kumar and Mahender Reddy participated in the run for some distance. Later, the Chief Secretary told reporters that large scale programmes are being organised in the state as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ to create spirit of freedom among people.

He said it was the responsibility of everybody to educate coming generations about the great history of India and sacrifices made by the great freedom fighters. He said 75th anniversary of the country’s freedom is being celebrated to make all sections a partner in the programme.

Mahender Reddy said India gained independence as a result of the sacrifices of many freedom fighters. He suggested to the youth that they study the policy which brought independence to India, know the sacrifices of freedom fighters and learn about the life of the great personalities.

The police chief said the people of India were enjoying the fruits of freedom because of the sacrifices made by the great freedom fighters.

Senior IAS, IPS and IFS officials, senior officials of various department, heads of various sports bodies, sportspersons, students and youth participated in the run.

The freedom run was the second major programme organised in the state since March 12 when Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launched the celebrations by unfurling the national flag at two places in the state.

The government has announced that various programmes will be organised as part of the celebrations over the next 75 weeks till August 15, 2022.

The Chief Minister has already announced the government will spend Rs 25 crore to organise the celebrations across the state. Government Advisor for culture, K.V. Ramana Chary has been named Chairman of the committee which will chalk out various programmes as part of the celebrations.

Various programmes at the school level like essay writing competitions, debates, elocution and drawing competitions will be organised.

–IANS

ms/vd