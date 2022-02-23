WORLD

Hungarian FM says Egypt deserves EU support for curbing illegal immigration

Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said Egypt deserves financial support from Europe for its sincere efforts in combating and stopping illegal immigration.

At a press conference on Wednesday following a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, the Hungarian Minister hailed the measures taken by Egypt to curb the illegal immigration to Europe.

“Europe has encountered security challenges coming from Africa… Egypt has been a trusted partner for addressing that crisis and prevented the illegal immigration to Europe,” Szijjarto said, adding he expected the EU to support Egypt financially in facing that situation, Xinhua news agency reported.

In regard to bilateral ties, Hungarian Foreign Minister said the economic ties with Egypt “are in best conditions ever,” adding that the trade exchange between the two countries has reached $400 million.

For his part, the Egyptian Minister praised Szijjarto’s role in promoting Egypt-EU relations in all fields.

“Egypt attaches high importance to continue relations with Hungary on a strong basis of cooperation,” Shoukry added.

