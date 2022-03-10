WORLD

Hungarian parliament elects Katalin Novak as president (Ld)

By NewsWire
0
0

The Hungarian parliament on Thursday elected Katalin Novak as the country’s first female president for a five-year term, winning over economist Peter Rona in a vote split along party lines.

Novak, nominated by the ruling Fidesz Party, which with its ally, the Christian Democratic People’s Party, holds 133 seats in the 199-member parliament, won the election in a vote of 137 to 51, and will take office on May 10, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Hungarian president, whose duties are largely ceremonial, is elected by the parliament, and a candidate must receive a two-thirds majority of all incumbent members of parliament to be elected in the first round of voting, otherwise a second is held.

Novak, a former member of the government as minister without portfolio for family affairs, will become Hungary’s first female president.

“Hungarians want peace. We women do not want to win the war, we want peace,” Novak said, before taking oath in the immense neo-gothic building of the Hungarian parliament.

“Let there be peace, freedom and understanding,” she said.

Novak is taking over from incumbent President Janos Ader, who is ending his second term.

Novak started her political career in 2001 at the foreign ministry, specialising in European matters. In December 2021, Novak stepped down as minister upon her nomination.

20220310-222603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.