Hungarian parliament elects Katalin Novak as president

The Hungarian parliament on Thursday elected Katalin Novak as the country’s first female president for a five-year term, winning over economist Peter Rona in a vote split along party lines.

Novak, a former member of the government as minister without portfolio for family affairs, is taking over from incumbent president Janos Ader, who is ending his second term as president, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hungary’s president is not a member of any political party and represents the unity of the Hungarian state. The Hungarian president’s duties are largely ceremonial.

