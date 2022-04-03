WORLD

Hungarian parties end poll campaign ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary elections

NewsWire
0
0

Hungary’s ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition and the six-party opposition alliance ended their election campaign ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary elections by holding two rallies respectively to maximise mobilisation in a close race.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, 58, went to Szekesfehervar, 60 km west of Budapest, on Friday afternoon to urge his supporters to give a final effort, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We will have 13 hours on Sunday, 13 hours to assure that we have four years of peace and calm,” he said, referring to the 13 hours of voting on Sunday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“If we win here, in the center of Szekesfehervar, we can win in the whole country,” Orban added.

He said the election campaign had been disrupted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and only one thing mattered now: to keep Hungary out of the conflict.

He accused the opposition of wanting to send soldiers and arms to Ukraine, and to support sanctions against Russia’s energy sector, which would be “disastrous” for the Hungarian economy.

The six-party opposition alliance, led by 49-year-old Peter Marki-Zay, the Mayor of Hodmezovasarhely, a city in southeast Hungary, held its event in the centre of Budapest on Saturday.

“After four years of hard work, I can tell you on the eve of the election: we stand here at the gates of victory!” Peter Marki-Zay told his supporters.

He spoke out against the government’s economic “failures” such as a record inflation, the devaluation of the local currency and the high level of public debt.

“We have every condition to win,” he said, and promised to introduce the euro in five years and to join the European prosecutor’s office.

Orban, who has been in power since 2012, is seeking a fourth term in the parliamentary elections.

On Sunday, Hungarians are also invited to take part in a referendum organised by the government on LGBTQ issues following the adoption of an anti-pedophile law in 2021 that was slammed as homophobic by foreign and internal critics alike.

20220403-051431

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NZ suspends quarantine free travel with Australia

    21mn Yemenis need life-saving aid: Unicef

    Pro-govt Yemeni forces dismantle Houthi-laid landmines in Hodeidah

    India supplies 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Afghanistan