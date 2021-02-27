Hungarian President Janos Ader got vaccinated against Covid-19, news agency MTI reported.

In a short message aired by Hungarian public television M1, Ader called on all Hungarians to register for the vaccination as soon as possible, Xinhua reported.

“Anyone who gets the chance to receive the first and then the second vaccine with any product approved by the Hungarian authorities and Hungarian experts should do so,” Ader said.

“Let’s trust our doctors, let’s trust our healthcare system,” the President said on Friday, adding that he hoped that Hungarians would soon leave the pandemic behind.

Hungary currently has stocks of vaccines from five producers, including China’s Sinopharm. The first shipment of the Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Budapest on February 16.

Hungary launched the nationwide vaccination drive on February 24.

As of Friday, 521,283 people had received at least the first shot of a vaccine, while 240,622 had two jabs, according to the government’s coronavirus information website.

–IANS

int/