WORLD

Hungary says no to extra NATO troops

By NewsWire
0
9

The government of Hungary will not accept further NATO troops on the country’s soil as part of maneuvers related to the Ukraine crisis, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade here said.

Contacted by Xinhua news agency for confirmation, the Ministry’s Press Office referred to an earlier interview given by Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to Euronews and said that it reflected the Hungarian government’s official stance.

The US has already sent extra troops to Poland and Romania, while Germany has deployed additional troops to Lithuania. NATO troops are already stationed in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

“No, we have not agreed to that (the deployment of extra NATO troops) and we will not agree because we have already NATO’s troops on the territory of the country, which is the Hungarian army and the Hungarian armed forces,” Euronews quoted Szijjarto as saying.

These troops “are in the proper shape to guarantee the security of the country. So, we don’t need additional troops on the territory of Hungary”.

The US has claimed that Russia may be weighing a potential “invasion” of Ukraine.

Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Hungary’s Ministry of Defence also commented on the issue.

“There is no need for a lasting presence of NATO forces in Hungary, but this does not mean that Hungary will move away from the organisation, in fact, it will have closer ties.”

20220212-131208

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.