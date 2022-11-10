WORLD

Hungary’s inflation hits 21.1%, highest in 26 yrs

NewsWire
0
0

Driven mostly by soaring energy costs, Hungary’s annual inflation rate climbed to 21.1 per cent in October, the highest since 1996, the country’s Central Statistical Office (KSH) said.

The highest year-on-year price hikes were registered for energy and food, Xinhua news agency quoted the Office as saying on Wednesday.

Food becomes 40 per cent more expensive year-on-year, while electricity, gas and other fuels are 64.4 per cent dearer — within this category, natural and manufactured gas prices went up by a whopping 121 per cent, according to KSH.

To shield households from soaring costs, the Hungarian government on Wednesday added eggs and potatoes to its list of food products protected by price caps, following price caps in February on sugar, wheat flour, sunflower-seed oil, leg of pork, chicken breast and milk with 2.8 per cent fat.

The price caps on energy were removed by the government on August 1, and since then companies and institutions had to pay market prices.

The government has also restricted car owners’ eligibility for subsidized fuel in an attempt to ward off shortages.

“Inflation continues its rampage in Hungary,” the local business publication Portfolio said.

“The inflation rate would continue to rise in the coming months, and then it could peak at the end of the year or in the first months of 2023,” it added.

The National Bank of Hungary expects this year’s annual inflation rate to be between 13.5 per cent and 14.5 per cent.

On October 28, Prime Minister Viktor Orban vowed to tame inflation by the end of 2023 to a “single-digit”.

20221110-102002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UN expert criticises UK’s Rwanda asylum plan

    Myanmar anti-coup protesters honour woman shot dead by police

    Russia summons Norwegian charge d’affaires over transit ban issue

    Rashid Khan could start a bidding war; Livingstone will be hot...