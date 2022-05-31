WORLD

Hungary’s Orban receives exemption from EU oil embargo on Russia

NewsWire
0
0

The European Commission’s proposal to ban the use of oil from Russia in Hungary was rejected, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

The Commission’s proposal was “tantamount to dropping a nuclear bomb on Hungary’s economy, but we successfully avoided it,” Orban added on Tuesday in a video message posted on social media following an agreement by the European Union (EU) member states’ leaders to impose a partial embargo on Russian oil imports.

At their special summit in Brussels, EU leaders agreed late Monday evening a sixth package of sanctions against Russia, which includes a ban on “more than two-thirds” of Russian oil imports to the bloc, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a tweet, European Council President Charles Michel called the measure the “maximum pressure” on Russia to end the conflict.

Prior to the summit, Hungary, which imports 65 per cent of its oil needs from Russia through the Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline, had asked for an exemption from the ban along with Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

“We brokered an agreement that states that those countries that receive oil through pipelines may continue managing it under the old conditions,” the Hungarian Prime Minister said.

“We have enough problems already: energy prices are soaring, inflation is high, and all of Europe is teetering on the edge of a global economic crisis because of the sanctions,” he added.

A sixth package of sanctions against Russia was proposed by the European Commission on May 4.

These include a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined.

However, the EU member states’ Foreign Ministers failed to agree on the sanctions on May 16 due to Hungary’s opposition.

20220601-023805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Intel suggests Belarus is prepared to join Russian invasion

    Ben Stokes hopes England career ups and downs help him in...

    WhatsApp likely turns off ‘media visibility’ option for disappearing chats

    8 Covid-19 patients die in Nepal due to oxygen shortage