Popularly known as the hugging saint – Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma) after being appointed by the Centre as the Chair of the country’s Civil 20 (C20), an official engagement group of the Group of 20, said hunger, conflict, extinction of species, and environmental destruction are the most important issues facing the world today.

At her first meeting that took place online, she said all should put in sincere efforts to develop solutions.

“If scientists of all fields — computer science, mathematics, physics, engineers, can work together, then we would be able to create more innovative methods of predicting environmental catastrophes, and thereby we would be able to save so many lives. Often, we see a lack of multidisciplinary and integrated effort. This is the need of the hour,” said Amma.

She said that poverty in the rural areas is a key issue to address in terms of moving ahead as a society overall, especially since it is the people there who grow most of our food.

“One of the fundamental causes of conflict is hunger. The issue of hunger is very complex. When we go into impoverished villages, we see that often the addictions of men lead to poverty. This poverty in turn prevents women from getting proper nutrition during the vital stages of pregnancy. As a result of malnourishment or even of absorbing toxins from contaminated food, their children die at birth. People need to be made aware of the need for nourishing women, especially pregnant women,” added Amma.

Amma has been studying the lives of people in villages all over India and the world for more than 35 years.

The G20 is the premier intergovernmental forum for the world’s developed and emerging economies to address financial stability on a global basis. The C20 is its platform for civil-society organisations (CSOs) to bring forth non-government and non-business voices to the G20 leaders.

India will assume the Presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023.

Accepting her appointment, Amma said she was grateful to the Indian Government for arranging such a high-level representation of the voices of the common people.

In addition, members include Sri M, the Satsang Foundation, Sudha Murthy, Chair, Infosys, Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini and the Vivekananda Kendra, Kanyakumari.

She has been putting to practice what she speaks and her Mutt, initiated Amrita SeRVe to help foster self-reliance in 108 impoverished villages throughout India.

“In the villages, we started a project called Jivamritam. Through this project, we provide clean drinking water and educate people on the importance of clean water. Everything needs balance. We need to bring about awareness in the villages, but we also need to go into the villages ourselves and understand all the subtle and individual issues pertaining to each area,” added Amma.

The G20 priorities for India include inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth, environmental sustainability, women’s empowerment and several other sectors.

