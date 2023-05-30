Three streets in Mississauga earned the dubious distinction of being among the worst roads in the province, with Hurontario Street making it to the top 10 this year thanks to the LRT construction.

CAA’s list of Ontario’s Worst Roads saw Barton Street in Hamilton reach number one and Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto take this years’ second-place spot. Four new roads debuted on the provincial top 10 worst road list — Laclie Street (Orillia), Steeles Avenue East (Toronto), Aberdeen Avenue (Hamilton) and Hurontario Street (Mississauga).

Ontario’s Top 10 Worst Roads for 2023

The CAA Worst Road list is verified this year by the Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO).

Barton Street East, Hamilton Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto County Road 49, Prince Edward County Carling Avenue, Ottawa Finch Avenue West, Toronto Laclie Street, Orillia Steeles Avenue East, Toronto Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton Lakeshore Boulevard East, Toronto Hurontario Street, Mississauga

Barton Street’s persistent issues with potholes and severe alligator cracking in the pavement have led to its dubious distinction. The road first appeared on the top 10 list in 2019 and has steadily climbed its way to the top now for the second year in a row.

Taking the second and third place spots are roads that at one point have also crowned the top of the list, Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto and County Road 49 in Prince Edward County.

CAA’s Worst Roads campaign also includes a list of the Top 5 roads in regions across the province.

Worst Roads by Region

Halton-Peel-York-Durham— Hurontario Street, Mississauga (Winston Churchill Boulevard and The Collegeway, also in Mississauga, took the second and third spots)

– Eglinton Avenue West Central— Laclie Street, Orillia

Laclie Street, Orillia Eastern— County Road 49, Prince Edward County

County Road 49, Prince Edward County Niagara— Portage Road, Niagara Falls

Portage Road, Niagara Falls North— Algonquin Boulevard East, Timmins

Algonquin Boulevard East, Timmins Southwest— Lauzon Parkway, Windsor

Lauzon Parkway, Windsor Western— York Road, Guelph

York Road, Guelph Ottawa— Carling Avenue, Ottawa

“The 2023 CAA Worst Roads campaign provides a valuable snapshot of the roads that the public perceives as pain points,” said Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice president for CAA South Central Ontario. “For 20 years, this campaign has served as a powerful advocacy tool, initiating dialogues with decision-makers and driving positive change for safer roads across Ontario.”

The CAA says many of the roads that were nominated have undergone or are undergoing significant improvements.