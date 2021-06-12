New Delhi, June 12 (IANSlife) Falling on the 12th of June, World Gin Day, gives you a reason to stay at home and make some delicious cocktails for a hot summer afternoon. IANSlife spoke to experts at Pernod Ricard for the best gin based cocktail recipes, so go ahead and sip on these coolers today:
Pomegranate Negroni
Flavours
* Bitter, Tart, Herbal
Occasion
* Candle-lit occasions, Cocktail moments
Ingredients
* 40 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin
* 30 ml Campari
* 25 ml Lillet blanc
* 10 ml pomegranate juice
* 2 dashes orange bitters
To Garnish
* Orange twist
Glass
Rocks/ Coupe
Method
* Add all ingredients into a mixing glass and add ice
* Stir until chilled
* Strain into glass and ice
* Garnish
Tropic Collins
Flavours
* Fresh, Fruity, Tart
Occasion
* Summer parties, Cocktail parties, Aperitif
Ingredients
* 50ml Beefeater Dry
* 20ml Honey syrup
* 25ml Fresh Pineapple juice
* 20ml Lemmon juice
* 3 mint leaves
* Soda
To Garnish
* Lemon wheel and mint
Glass
Highball
Method
* Add beefeater honey syrup, lemon and pineapple juice and mint into a shaker
* Shake and strain into a glass
* Top with soda and stir to combine
* Garnish
Green Goddess
Flavours
* Green, Complex, Herbaceous
Occasion
* Summer parties, Brunch parties, Aperitif
Ingredients
* 35ml Beefeater Dry
* 45g Fresh cucumber
* 20ml fresh lime juice
* Large basil leaves
* 15ml honey syrup
* 100g crushed ice
To Garnish
* Salt and pepper ½ rim, basil leaf
Glass
Glass bottle and punch cup
Method
* Blend all of the ingredients (excluding gin) together, pass through sieve and skim. Pour into airtight bottle and store in fridge
* Serve in presentation bottle with punch cup filled with chipped ice, garnish and a measure of Beefeater dry
* Garnish
Marmalade Daiquiri
Flavours
* Citrus, Fresh, Sour
Occasion
* Aperitif. Sun downers, Pre-dinner refreshment
Ingredients
* 50ml Beefeater Dry
* 1 bar spoon orange marmalade
* 25ml lime juice
* 20ml agave syrup
To Garnish
* Lime wheel
Glass
Coupe/martini
Method
* Add Beefeater gin , marmalade, lime juice and agave into a shaker
* Add ice and shake until chilled
* Fine strain into a chilled glass
Kombucha Kiss
Flavours
* Fruity, Tangy, Citrus
Occasion
* Aperitif. Sun downers, Post-dinner refreshment
Ingredients
* 35ml Beefeater Dry
* 10ml dry Vermouth/ Lillet Blanc
* 50ml cloudy apple
* 25ml lemon
* 15ml agave syrup
* 75ml kombucha
To Garnish
* Dehydrated apple slice
Glass
Highball
Method
* Shake all ingredients except kambucha in a shaker with ice
* Double strain into a chilled Collins/ highball glass filled with ice
* Top with kambucha
* Garnish
Matcha Pina Colada
Flavours
* Complex, Green, Fruity
Occasion
* Aperitif. Sun downers, Pre-dinner refreshment
Ingredients
* 50ml Beefeater Dry 0r 24
* Bar spoon matcha tea
* 30ml fresh pineapple juice
* 10ml fresh lemon juice
* 50ml coconut milk
* 40ml soda water
To Garnish
* Matcha dusting
Glass
Highball
Method
* Blend all ingredients together except for soda water until smooth
* Pour soda water into glass then add the blended mixture and dust the top with matcha
* Nb: this is not a frozen drink, so take care not to add too much ice
