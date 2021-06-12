New Delhi, June 12 (IANSlife) Falling on the 12th of June, World Gin Day, gives you a reason to stay at home and make some delicious cocktails for a hot summer afternoon. IANSlife spoke to experts at Pernod Ricard for the best gin based cocktail recipes, so go ahead and sip on these coolers today:

Pomegranate Negroni

Flavours

* Bitter, Tart, Herbal

Occasion

* Candle-lit occasions, Cocktail moments

Ingredients

* 40 ml Beefeater London Dry Gin

* 30 ml Campari

* 25 ml Lillet blanc

* 10 ml pomegranate juice

* 2 dashes orange bitters

To Garnish

* Orange twist

Glass

Rocks/ Coupe

Method

* Add all ingredients into a mixing glass and add ice

* Stir until chilled

* Strain into glass and ice

* Garnish

Tropic Collins

Flavours

* Fresh, Fruity, Tart

Occasion

* Summer parties, Cocktail parties, Aperitif

Ingredients

* 50ml Beefeater Dry

* 20ml Honey syrup

* 25ml Fresh Pineapple juice

* 20ml Lemmon juice

* 3 mint leaves

* Soda

To Garnish

* Lemon wheel and mint

Glass

Highball

Method

* Add beefeater honey syrup, lemon and pineapple juice and mint into a shaker

* Shake and strain into a glass

* Top with soda and stir to combine

* Garnish

Green Goddess

Flavours

* Green, Complex, Herbaceous

Occasion

* Summer parties, Brunch parties, Aperitif

Ingredients

* 35ml Beefeater Dry

* 45g Fresh cucumber

* 20ml fresh lime juice

* Large basil leaves

* 15ml honey syrup

* 100g crushed ice

To Garnish

* Salt and pepper ½ rim, basil leaf

Glass

Glass bottle and punch cup

Method

* Blend all of the ingredients (excluding gin) together, pass through sieve and skim. Pour into airtight bottle and store in fridge

* Serve in presentation bottle with punch cup filled with chipped ice, garnish and a measure of Beefeater dry

* Garnish

Marmalade Daiquiri

Flavours

* Citrus, Fresh, Sour

Occasion

* Aperitif. Sun downers, Pre-dinner refreshment

Ingredients

* 50ml Beefeater Dry

* 1 bar spoon orange marmalade

* 25ml lime juice

* 20ml agave syrup

To Garnish

* Lime wheel

Glass

Coupe/martini

Method

* Add Beefeater gin , marmalade, lime juice and agave into a shaker

* Add ice and shake until chilled

* Fine strain into a chilled glass

Kombucha Kiss

Flavours

* Fruity, Tangy, Citrus

Occasion

* Aperitif. Sun downers, Post-dinner refreshment

Ingredients

* 35ml Beefeater Dry

* 10ml dry Vermouth/ Lillet Blanc

* 50ml cloudy apple

* 25ml lemon

* 15ml agave syrup

* 75ml kombucha

To Garnish

* Dehydrated apple slice

Glass

Highball

Method

* Shake all ingredients except kambucha in a shaker with ice

* Double strain into a chilled Collins/ highball glass filled with ice

* Top with kambucha

* Garnish

Matcha Pina Colada

Flavours

* Complex, Green, Fruity

Occasion

* Aperitif. Sun downers, Pre-dinner refreshment

Ingredients

* 50ml Beefeater Dry 0r 24

* Bar spoon matcha tea

* 30ml fresh pineapple juice

* 10ml fresh lemon juice

* 50ml coconut milk

* 40ml soda water

To Garnish

* Matcha dusting

Glass

Highball

Method

* Blend all ingredients together except for soda water until smooth

* Pour soda water into glass then add the blended mixture and dust the top with matcha

* Nb: this is not a frozen drink, so take care not to add too much ice

