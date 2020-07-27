Hurricane Douglas approaches Hawaii

Honolulu, July 27 (IANS) Hurricane Douglas is approaching the US state of Hawaii accompanied with torrential rains and damaging winds.

According to the National Hurricane Center on Sunday night, Douglas was about 145 km east of the capital Honolulu, reports Xinhua news agency.

The local government has opened evacuation centres with a space for 1,600 people.

The storm is churning with a speed of up to 85 miles (140 km) per hour after Hanna, the first hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season, made landfall twice in Texas on Saturday.

In the Pacific Ocean, hurricanes rarely make landfall in Hawaii.

Once Douglas does so, it will be the third storm in modern history.

The last two were Dot in 1959 and Iniki in 1992.

