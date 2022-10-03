LIFESTYLEWORLD

Hurricane Ian kills at least 80 in US

NewsWire
0
0

At least 80 people were killed in the U.S. states of Florida and North Carolina by Hurricane Ian which made landfall in southwestern Florida as Category 4 last week.

At least 76 people in Florida had died due to Ian, with four other fatalities reported in North Carolina, media outlets said on Sunday.

In Florida’s Lee County alone, the hurricane contributed to 42 deaths. The county sheriff Carmine Marceno told reporters that the projected death toll is unknown due to the insurmountable damage the county has seen.

“Those numbers could go up,” he said. “I don’t know. I hope and pray that they don’t.”

More than 1,600 rescues have been made in Florida since Ian made landfall there on Wednesday afternoon, according to the office of Governor Ron DeSantis.

The storm brought catastrophic storm surges, heavy rains and destructive winds, and dangerous flooding to both Florida’s coast and inland areas.

Ian made landfall in South Carolina as Category 1 on Friday afternoon and weakened to a post-tropical cyclone that later dissipated across southern Virginia on Saturday.

U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Puerto Rico Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona, which brought heavy rains, catastrophic damage and an island-wide blackout to the U.S. territory last month, before heading to Florida on Wednesday.

Biden said on Friday that Hurricane Ian “is likely to rank among the worst in the nation’s history.”

Estimated losses from Ian’s wind and storm surges are between 28 billion and 47 billion U.S. dollars, according to CoreLogic, a U.S. research firm that estimates losses from natural disasters.

20221003-164002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    100 small pool-size potholes in 20 km stretch of Bihar’s NH

    Intermittent fasting may slow ageing, fight cancer and diabetes: Study

    Amp up your festive glow

    Tech to maintain your summer tresses