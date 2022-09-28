WORLD

Hurricane leaves Cuba with complete blackout

NewsWire
0
0

Cuba has been left completely without power after the category 3 hurricane Ian lashed the island nation, government officials have confirmed.

On Cuban state television on Tuesday, the head of the electrical energy authority announced that an island-wide blackout had occurred as a result of the national electrical system’s breakdown, leaving 11 million people in the dark, reports the BBC.

The breakdown took place after one of the main power plants could not be brought back online.

The hurricane, which made landfall on Monday night, has also led to the death of one person, while buildings were damaged all across the country.

Forecasters had warned that some regions of Cuba could see up to 12 inches of rain.

Meanwhile, Ian, packing wind speeds of up to 195 km/h, is now bearing down on Florida, according to the US National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) latest update on Tuesday night.

It is projected to make landfall on Florida’s west coast late on Wednesday, the BBC quoted the NHC as saying.

The Center added that Ian could be a category four hurricane by the time it strikes Florida’s western coast, with some 2.5 million people in the state currently under evacuation orders.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday has declared a state of emergency for the state and has activated 5,000 National Guard troops.

He warned in a news conference that the storm is “the real deal”.

The White House has also made its own emergency declaration, which will help federal and state officials co-ordinate disaster relief and assistance.

President Joe Biden spoke with DeSanti on Tuesday evening, and the two committed to “continued close co-ordination”, the White House said.

20220928-081603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Assailant shot dead after killing 4 in Israel

    Iran holds military parade to mark Iran-Iraq war

    US diplomats suspected of theft in Russia: Foreign Ministry

    Thailand starts Covid-19 vaccination