Region of Peel – Investigators from the Homicide and Missing Person Bureau are asking for the public’s assistance in the investigation regarding the death of a woman in Brampton.

On Wednesday, June 2 at approximately 9:01 pm, police received a call for an unconscious female located on a trail near Ross Road and Temple Hill Road in Brampton. Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from obvious signs of trauma. According to police, paramedics attempted to render assistance but she succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Dalbir Randhawa, a 64-year-old woman from Brampton. The victim’s husband, Jarnail Randhawa, a 64-year-old man from Brampton, has been arrested. He is in custody and will be charged with Second Degree Murder, Peel police said.

“This was a tragic loss of life which will carry rippling impacts for family, friends, and our community. Our sincere condolences to all those affected by this tragedy and the loss of Dalbir Randhawa,” said Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich.

Anyone with any information, dashcam or video footage is asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Person Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 3205.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.