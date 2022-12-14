INDIA

Husband, father-in-law held for murder of woman in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A man and his father have been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and then quietly cremating her body in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district.

According to reports, the husband Ashutosh Awasthi and his wife Vandana were qualified physicians holding BAMS degrees and running a nursing home ‘Gauri Hospital’ on Sitapur Road near Bajpayee village.

ASP Arun Kumar Singh said that during interrogation, Ashutosh confessed to have pushed Vandana on November 26, following a dispute with her, causing serious head injuries, leading to her death. He further said that he, along with his father Gauri Shankar, put the body into an iron box and shifted it to the basement of their hospital where they transferred the body again to an ambulance and carried it to Garh Mukteshwar for last rites.

Later, the duo lodged a complaint of the disappearance of the Vandana from the house.

The official said that on the complaint of Shiv Raj Shukla, the father of the deceased, the Kotwali police lodged a case of 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidences) and 498A (subjecting a woman to cruelty), implicating Ashutosh, his father, his mother, Vimlesh Aawsthi, and his sister Nisha Awasthi.

Ashutosh and his father have been arrested from Rajapur crossing of the city.

20221214-063006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India is in denial of genocide of Kashmiri Pandits, says report

    Festive Hair Styling

    Man shot dead in Bihar

    BYJU’s rejigs global team as part of expansion plan as edtech...