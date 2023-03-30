Shivangi Yadav, wife of Pushpendra Yadav who was killed in a police encounter in 2019, was found hanging in her room at parents’ house in Uttar Pradesh’s Jalaun district.

Shivangi, 26, was said to be disturbed over not getting justice in her husband’s encounter case, which the family had dubbed as fake.

Currently, the case is being probed by CB-CID.

According to family sources, Shivangi had attended a religious function on Tuesday night and then returned home. She was found hanging on Wednesday.

Circle officer, Kalpi, Devendra Kumar, said: “Preliminary investigations reveal that it is a suicide case. A note was found inscribed on her hand which we are investigating.”

Sources said Shivangi had inscribed on her hand that she was committing suicide and no one should be held responsible for it.

Shivangi’s father Rakesh Yadav said she was on cordial terms with her in-laws and had been staying at her maternal home for the past few months since she had been feeling lonely.

“Shivangi’s death should not go in vain. She and Pushpendra should get justice,” he said.

Shivangi and Pushpendra got married in June 2019.

On October 6, 2019, Pushpendra was killed in an encounter with the police after he had allegedly shot at the then SHO of Moth police station, Dharmendra Chauhan.

The SHO had caught some of his trucks ferrying sand illegally and Pushpendra was allegedly on the run since then.

In September last year, the Allahabad High Court had ordered a FIR against police officials involved in the encounter.

A month later, Jhansi police had lodged a case against the then SHO of Moth police station along with some other unidentified police personnel.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had termed the encounter as a cold-blooded murder.

Reacting to the alleged suicide, he tweeted: “Pushpendra Yadav wife’s suicide is murder of faith in power. Forcing someone to commit suicide is actually a murder.”

