INDIA

Husband of Bihar village head killed in crude bomb attack

By NewsWire
In a shocking incident, the husband of a village ‘mukhiya’ (head) in Bihar died after a crude bomb hurled at him, exploded, officials said.

The incident took place at Jamdaha Hatia market under the Katoria police station at around 8 p.m. on Monday.

The victim, Jyotish Mahto, husband of Rekha Devi, was returning from Banka district in a, SUV.

He stopped at the market to purchase ‘paan’ (betel leaf) from a vendor from which he would purchase every day, a fact that the attackers were aware of.

“After purchasing ‘paan’, while he was returning towards his car, unidentified attackers lobbed a powerful crude bomb at him. The intensity of the blast was very high and did not leave Mahto with any chance to escape from there. He died on the spot due to splinter injuries,” said Nakul Mahto, the victim’s elder brother.

The explosion led to chaos in the market, during which, the attackers fled the scene.

“We have registered an FIR against the unknown persons under the charge of murder, criminal conspiracy and explosive act and an investigation is underway. Efforts are on to identify the attackers,” said V.D. Singh, investigating officer of the case.

