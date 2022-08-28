The husband of 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games bronze medallist wrestler Pooja Sihag was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Haryana’s Rohtak district late on Saturday, according to dailyhunt.in.

The report, quoting Rohtak’s deputy superintendent of police Mahesh Kumar, said Ajay Nandal’s body had been sent for post-mortem examination.

The father of the deceased has alleged drug overdose involving Ajay’s friend Ravi. The incident reportedly took place near Maharani Kishori Jat Kanya Mahavidyalaya, according to the DSP.

Pooja Sihag had recently returned from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with a bronze in the 76kg freestyle category, where she defeated Naomi de Bruine of Australia 11-0 to clinch the third spot.

The 25-year-old Sihag is also a bronze medallist in the 2021 Asian Championships in Almaty and silver medallist in the Asian U23 Championships in 2019.

