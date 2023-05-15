Police have picked up another suspect in Hyderabad linked to the Bhopal-Hyderabad module of radical Islamic organisation Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) busted last week.

In a joint operation, Madhya Pradesh’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and counter-intelligence unit picked up the suspect from Hafiz Baba Nagar in Chandrayangutta on Monday. He was shifted to an undisclosed location for questioning.

The latest arrest was made on the basis of information gathered during the questioning of six men arrested last week.

Madhya Pradesh ATS and Intelligence Bureau (IB) arrested 17 persons associated with HuT in an operation conducted simultaneouly in Bhopal, Chhindwara, and Hyderabad.

Ten persons were arrested from Bhopal, one from Chhindawara, and six from Hyderabad.

Mohammad Saleem, Abdur Rahman, Mohammad Abbas Ali, Sheikh Junaid, Salman, and Mohammad Hameed were arrested on May 9 by the IB, the counter-intelligence of Telangana Police and ATS Madhya Pradesh police. All of them were later taken to Madhya Pradesh and were interrogated.

The MP Police has registered a case under sections 13, 17, and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and other relevant sections. A special court sent them to ATS custody till May 19.

They were taken to different areas by the ATS as part of their investigation into the case.

The suspects arrested in Hyderabad hailed from Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and other places and were residing here for some time. They were picked up from Golconda, Hafiz Baba Nagar and other places in and around Hyderabad.

The arrested include a college lecturer, a cloud service engineer, dentist, autorickshaw drivers and daily wage workers.

HuT is a global radical organization with presence in 50 countries.

The agencies were investigating if those arrested in Madhya Pradesh and Hyderabad were planning any subversive activity.

