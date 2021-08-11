The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Wednesday announced that its student wing president Gellu Srinivas Yadav will be its candidate for the by-election to the Huzurabad Assembly constituency.

The decision to field the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi Vibhag (TRSV) president as the ruling party candidate has been taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Yadav, belonging to the backward class, was a student leader in the Telangana movement. As the then president of the TRSV unit at Osmania University, he was arrested and jailed several times during the Telangana movement.

“He has been working diligently with dedication and commitment in the TRS party since its inception,” said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Yadav will take on former minister Eatala Rajender, whose resignation from the Assembly necessitated the by-election. Rajender quit the TRS and joined the BJP in June, a month after he was dropped from the State Cabinet by Chandrasekhar Rao following allegations of land encroachment.

The BJP has already decided to field Rajender in the by-election. The Congress party is yet to announce its candidate.

The Election Commission has not yet announced the schedule for the by-poll.

Hailing from Himmatnagar village in Karimnagar district, Yadav did his MA, LLB and is a research scholar in political science.

Yadav, 38, entered active politics and started participating in the Telangana movement while doing his BA from AV College in Hyderabad.

–IANS

ms/shs/bg