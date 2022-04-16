INDIALIFESTYLE

New Delhi, April 16 (IANSlife) Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the opening of Hyatt Centric Janakpuri New Delhi, the first Hyatt Centric property in the national capital. The hotel has 224 newly renovated rooms with a playful juxtaposition of colours, textures, and handpicked bric-a-brac to reflect the vibrancy of the city.

The hotel is located close to the Janakpuri West Metro and the District Centre, connecting savvy travellers to the rest of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), serving as a jumping off point for leisure and business guests to explore popular hotspots and easy access to the city’s main commercial centre. The hotel is a 30-minute metro ride from business districts such as Connaught Place and Gurgaon, and it has direct metro access to the airport.

It offers a variety of local flavours in casual, relaxed settings, as well as an all-day dining restaurant, Kitchen District, that serves delectable, gourmet dishes with a unique twist on Indian subcontinent cuisines. Guests can also unwind with a book, a snack, or a cup of chai in the cafe. Each guestroom provides travellers with what they need most, including a compact desk and lounging area for an easy transition from work to relaxation.

To reflect Delhi’s distinct spirit, they collaborated with emerging local artists, food producers, and designers. This includes previously unexplored Delhi experiences, street art in hotel spaces, natural bath amenities, and gender-neutral, fashionable wardrobe options for hotel employees.

