Hyatt collaborates with medical experts amid corona crisis

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Hyatt Hotels Corporation has collaborated with medical experts from Cleveland Clinic and other medical and industry advisers to fine-tune reopening and operating procedures such as colleague reorientation.

Hyatt Hotels has come up with new amenities and enhanced safety protocols under its Global Care and Cleanliness Commitment for resumption of services amid the coronavirus crisis.

“Over the past few months we have been intensively engaging with and listening to guests and colleagues, and we are implementing new offerings with their safety and well-being in mind,” said Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO, Hyatt.

Among other amenities, guests can also enjoy enhanced fitness and well-being amenities in-room at some hotels, such as ‘Exhale on Demand TV’ content, fitness equipment delivered to the guest rooms, or spa kits and treatments available for delivery.

Hyatt hotels are working to roll out enhanced digital amenities through the World of Hyatt app that will give guests more control over how they connect with Hyatt.

“At some hotels, on- and off-property events and excursions are being reimagined as private bookable leisure activities with plenty of space such as garden or rooftop yoga classes, private beekeeping, or exploring outdoor paths with guided maps on foot,” a Hyatt statement said.

Daily temperature checks of all employees would be done on arrival at the hotel and well-being check reminders will be sent to them prior to their arrival at work.

