The Whitby, Ajax and Pickering will be some of the first communities in the province to benefit from the Clean Home Heating Initiative which provides homeowners with support for the installation of electric heat pumps with smart controls through incentives of up to $4,500.

“Switching to hybrid heating could save customers up to $280 every year on their energy bills, while cutting their emissions by a third thanks to Ontario’s clean electricity grid,” Energy Minister Todd Smith said. “Our government is excited to provide this opportunity to homeowners in Whitby, Ajax and Pickering.”

Electric heat pumps replace existing air conditioners in the summer, but they can also operate in reverse in the winter to provide high-efficiency home heating. With the further addition of smart controls, a hybrid heating system automatically switches between the heat pump and a home’s existing natural gas furnace depending on weather and which heating source is least expensive.

The Clean Home Heating Initiative is delivered in collaboration with Enbridge.

“Hybrid heating can significantly reduce a home’s carbon footprint while increasing the flexibility and reliability of its heating and cooling system,” said Malini Giridhar, Vice President of Business Development and Regulatory at Enbridge Gas. “We appreciate the support from the provincial government, the participating municipalities and the electricity sector for strengthening this program and its ongoing commitment to energy efficiency and carbon reduction measures. Together, we are working towards a cleaner energy future.”

The Clean Home Heating Initiative was first introduced last September with an initial government commitment of up to $4.5 million to provide hybrid heating incentives to residential customers in London, St. Catharines, Peterborough, and Sault Ste. Marie. The province has now increased the investment to $8.2 million which brings the total number of households eligible to more than 1,500.

The Clean Home Heating Initiative provides participants with incentives of $3,000 for standard air-source heat pumps (ASHPs) and $4,500 for cold-climate air-source heat pumps (ccASHPs), which can cut emissions and energy costs for households even more than standard ASHPs.