A hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, police said on Sunday.

Police said on a specific information, Kulgam police, along with army, arrested the hybrid terrorist, identified as Yamin Yousuf Bhat, resident of Gadihama.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested hybrid terrorist was in contact with Pakistan-based terrorists as well as local terrorists of proscribed outfit LeT and was tasked to execute a terror incident. He was also involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to the terrorists includes transporting of arms/ammunition and explosive material of the terrorists in district Kulgam,” police said.

“It is pertinent to mention that his arrest is an achievement for police, as the said terrorist was well aware about the topography of the district and it was easy for him to choose soft targets.”

Arms and ammunition including one pistol, one pistol magazine, 51 rounds of 9mm and two hand grenades were recovered from his possession.

Police have registered a case and investigations has been initiated.

20220501-183713