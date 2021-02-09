Farmers of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan were enthusiastically interacting with horticultural scientists via a virtual platform on Tuesday.

This was in contrast with a section of farmers, especially from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders for the last two months demanding the union government to repeal three contentious laws that were passed last year.

This was the highlight of the second day of hybrid five day National Horticulture Fair-2021 that is organised by the ICAR-Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), Bengaluru, here.

The second day technical session was organised for farmers of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Ladakh and New Delhi.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) scientists from across the country too joined the session through online and answered the queries of the farmers.

Questions were taken from these farmers prior to NHF, and the same were sent to the scientists who are subject experts. Through online, answers have been given to the farmers, farmers have attended the live session online at different Krishi Vigyana Kendra (KVKs) Knowledge Network across the country.

Along with replies, IIHR also showcased the live demonstrations to the farmers about IIHR varieties of horticulture crops and success stories of the farmers.

Various kinds of flowers, fruits, and vegetables were on display and the visitors were informed about various manures and the use of horticultural machinery.

Particularly, many congregated at the vegetable, flower, and medicinal herbs’ stalls. There was a huge demand from farmers for the seeds of fruit and vegetables developed by IIHR.

Interestingly, many self-help groups came from as far from Bellary and other parts of Karnataka, including in and around Bengaluru.

Farmers also came from neighbouring Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu.

These farmers also visited live demonstration sites, gathered first hand information about IIHR horticulture crops. They were surprised after seeing new varieties of tomato, bottle gourd, ridge gourd and pumpkin and several new varieties of flower too.

IIHR has released new varieties of tomato Arka Abhed, Arka Tulasi Chilly verity, Arka Sangam, Watermelon and other horticulture crops exclusively for this NHF.

They interacted with horticulturists and scientists to solve their problems. Information and data were given to them in their respective regional languages.

IIHR Director M.R. Dinesh presided over the session. IIHR Scientists Anil Kumar Nair, Anjanikumar Jha, Rajiv Kumar, and others were also present on the occasion.

–IANS

nbh/rs