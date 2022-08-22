The J&K police have arrested a hybrid terrorist of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in connection with a grenade attack case in Budgam district, officials said on Monday.

“During the investigation pertaining to the grenade attack on minorities in Budgam, two hybrid terrorists were arrested earlier. During further probe, one more hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT, identified as Suhail Ahmad Malik, a resident of Panzan Chadoora, has been arrested,” the police said.

Incriminating materials of and one hand grenade have been recovered from his possession.

