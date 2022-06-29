A hybrid terrorist of the LeT was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora in a joint operation by security forces on Wednesday, police said.

Police said that acting on specific input, police, along with army and the CRPF, held the hybrid terrorist at a joint checkpoint established at Papchan area of Bandipora, and seized a Chinese grenade which he had kept inside the boot of his two-wheeler.

He has been identified as Mehboob-ul-Inam, alias Farhaan, son of Inam-ul-Haq Shah and resident of Nadihal, Bandipora.

“During interrogation/questioning, he disclosed that on the directions of proscribed terror outfit LeT, he has made a hideout inside his shop at Nadihal Market where LeT terrorists namely Hyder alias Abu Muslim, Abu Ismail alias Faisal, Abu Hamza Okasha and Gulzar alias Faizan used to stay,” police said.

“Furthermore, he also confessed that they had kept arms and ammunition inside the said hideout, which they were planning to provide to new recruits from north Kashmir, particularly youths from Bandipora to strengthen the LeT cadre and to enhance terrorist related activities.”

Police said subsequent to the disclosure, the said hideout was busted and huge cache of arms and ammunition including three AK-47 rifles, 10 AK Magazines, 380 AK live rounds, three pouches, two YSMS Set, two boxes of detonators, 26 chargeable pencil cells, one chargeable adaptor, two bottles of penetrating oil (Sprayed Lubricant), a Matric sheet, two Pak-made nylon threads, 36 boxes of high carbon steel bombs, five wire sets for IED, two kgs (appx) of IED explosive (RDX), two Quechua bags, etc. were recovered.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

20220629-231602