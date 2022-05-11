A hybrid terrorist and his associate were arrested by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Wednesdayand arms and ammunition recovered from their possession, police said.

Police said acting on specific information, Pulwama police alongwith army’s 50 RR and 2 Para, and the CRPF arrested hybrid terrorist, identified as Waqar Bashir Bhat, and his associate, identified as Shahid Ishaq Pandit, both residents of Karimabad, Pulwama.

A pistol, and a magazine alongwith ammunition were recovered from them.

“During preliminary questioning, it surfaced that the duo were in direct contact with LeT Pakistani handler alias Ali Sajid and were tasked to carry out terror attacks and target outside labourers in the district,” police said.

A case under has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

20220511-210802