INDIA

Hybrid terrorist of LeT arrested in Kashmir

A hybrid terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla and arms and ammunition recovered from his possession, police said on Monday.

Police said Baramulla police, along with army, CRPF and SSB personnel, during routine motor vehicle checking near Juhama crossing in Baramulla, intercepted a suspicious person, who on seeing the security personnel, tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended.

He has been identified as Tawheed Ahmad Haroon, resident of Delina Ghat, Baramulla.

Police said during search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a pistol, a pistol magazine, and nine live pistol rounds were recovered from his possession.

“During preliminary investigation, it has revealed that the arrested terrorist had obtained these illegal arms and ammunition with the intention to carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla and its adjacent areas,” police said.

Police have registered a case and investigations have been taken up.

