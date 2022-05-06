INDIA

Hybrid terrorist, terrorist associate held in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that they, along with other security forces, have arrested a hybrid terrorist and a terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Baramulla district.

A police official said on a specific information regarding movement of terrorists, a joint checkpoint was established by police, the army, the CRPF and the SSB near Hilltop Cheradari area.

“During checking, the joint party observed movement of two suspicious persons who tried to flee from the spot on noticing the security team. However, the duo were apprehended,” police added.

The arrested duo have been identified as Ashiq Hossain Lone, resident of Hyder Mohalla Ushkara, Baramulla, and Uzair Amin Ganie, resident of Kanthbagh, Baramulla.

“During their personal search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, a magazine, eight live rounds, two hand grenades and two UBGL grenades were recovered from their possession,” police said.

The police added that preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo are linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and have obtained these illegal arms and ammunition through some foreign LeT terrorists with the intention to carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla and its adjacent areas.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

