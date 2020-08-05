Hyd police recover 77 stolen two-wheelers in major crackdown

Hyderabad, Aug 6 (IANS) In a major success, the police in Hyderabad have busted a major racket of stealing two-wheelers. At least 15 people were arrested on Wednesday, and 77 vehicles were recovered in an operation that was carried out by the city police.

Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City said that three gangs were busted in the operation that was executed by five special police teams.

The operation was set in motion following a special initiative to curb the rising incidences of two-wheeler thefts in the city.

Departmental sources said that on examining cctv footage of a theft, the police identified one person, Adil.

On interrogation, and further investigation, the police were able to unravel the racket which involved stealing unattended two-wheelers and transporting them to Nizamabad district in the state.

In all, three gangs led by Mohsin, Ameenullah Khan and Akbar respectively, were involved in the racket. The gangs were involved in stealing vehicles and ferrying them to Nizamabad and selling in rural areas of Telangana.

–IANS

