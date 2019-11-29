Hyd police took right step: Odisha minister on ‘encounter’

Bhubaneswar, Dec 6 (IANS) Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena on Friday said the police took the right step over the alleged ‘encounter’ of the four accused in the Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case.

“The Hyderabad incident was a very sensitive issue. The four accused had done a heinous crime and were killed as they tried to escape from police custody. In my personal opinion, the accused deserved exemplary punishment,” the minister said here.

“I don’t know what the Human Rights Commission or other organisations will say, but stern action is being taken against the rapists in some countries where rape accused are shot dead and beheaded in full public view. Whatever happened in Hyderabad is a right step and the accused have been punished,” said the minister.

He also said that there is need for stringent laws against rapists in the country as well.

“Instead of depending on court verdicts and lingering trial in such cases, there must be a legal provision for expeditious trial to punish these accused,” he added.

Senior Congress leader Suresh Routray said the rapists should be “killed in encounters”.

“Rapists should be killed in encounters. I congratulate Hyderabad police for killing the accused in the case. However, the law and order situation has gone for a toss in Odisha as rapes and atrocities against women are on the rise in the state,” said Routray.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Aparajita Sarangi also said the Hyderabad police has taken the right step.

State BJP president Basant Panda said stringent action should be taken against rapists in a time-bound manner as per the law.

–IANS

cd/kr