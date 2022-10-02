INDIA

Hyderabad: 3 held for planning terror attacks in city; 4 grenades siezed

NewsWire
0
0

The Hyderabad police on Sunday busted a conspiracy to create terror and mayhem in the city through bombing attacks and lone-wolf attacks.

Three persons with links to the Pakistan’s ISI and LeT were arrested in this connection from Malakpet in the city, Hyderabad police said on Sunday.

Along with arresting the three persons, identified as Identified as Abdul Zahed, Mohd Sameeuddin, and Maaz Hasan Farooq, the police siezed four hand grenades, a motorbike, and cash.

The police said that the three were planning terror attacks in the city.

Abdul Zahed previously involved in several terror related cases in Hyderabad including suicide attack on the attack on the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner’s task force office Begumpet in 2005. He was in regular touch with Pakistani ISI-LeT handlers.

Hyderabad police said that, on receiving credible information the police had conducted raids and arrested the three persons. The arrested had recieved four hand grenades which they planned to use for terror attacks in Hyderabad, he explained.

The arrested were allegedly acting under the guidance of three absconding persons from Hyderabad, who are currently taking shelter in Pakistan and working for the ISI-LeT.

Abdul Zahed in his confession has revealed that Farhatulla Ghori, Abu Hamzala and Majeed revived their contacts with him and they motivated and financed Zahed to recruit and carryout out terror attacks in Hyderabad again.

“At the behest of Pakistan based handlers, Zahed recruited Samiuddin and Maaz Hasan,” the police stated.

All the three persons have been sent to judicial remand after they were presented at the court.

20221002-184401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Seeking a Pashtun homeland, Pakistan Taliban dominates new round of dialogue...

    Assam to provide minority certificates to six communities

    Jahangirpuri shooter remanded to 4-day police custody

    AIADMK to piggyback ride PMK for electoral victory in North TN