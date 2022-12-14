Hyderabad accounted for one-third of the new jobs created in the information technology sector in the country during the last fiscal year.

Telangana’s minister for information technology, industry and commerce K. T. Rama Rao said on Wednesday that out of 4,50,000 new jobs created last year in the IT sector, 157,000 were created in Hyderabad.

He pointed out that IT exports from Hyderabad have gone up from Rs 57,000 crore in 2014-15 to 1,83,000 crore in 2021-22.

The minister was speaking at the opening of the new smart campus of Bosch Global Software Technologies in Hyderabad.

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, said that Hyderabad and Telangana have become extremely attractive for investment for a variety of reasons. “This is one Indian city which does not compromise when it comes to building infrastructure which keeps up pace with the growth. It is something that is truly a testament to our honourable chief minister’s commitment to growth of this city,” he said.

The minister claimed that the initial estimates of large multinationals who invest in the city are usually conservative but end up hiring more talent because of the energy and abundance of young inspiring innovators they fund here.

He recalled that in February this year Bosch Global February announced setting up the facility and recruiting 3,000 people. “I have been told that you have already recruited 1,400 people and I believe the number is going to be more than 3,000.”

He said though the youngest state, Telangana became a very attractive destination for investment for several sectors including automobile technology.

He pointed out that during the last eight years marquee names ZF, Fisker, Stellantis, Hyundai and Biliti set up their campuses in Hyderabad.

Existing players like Qualcomm, Amazon, Google, Uber and Microsoft have expanded their operations and their largest campuses outside of their headquarters in the US are located in Hyderabad.

KTR said home grown companies like Mahindra, MRF, Olectra, Mythra and Race Energy have also set up new centres in Telangana.

Novartis, which set up operations in Hyderabad a decade ago with 400 employees, has now grown to 9,000 employees and this has become their second largest campus out of their headquarters at Basel.

“These 9,000 youngsters come from various parts of India and the world and they made Hyderabad their home. This is a demonstrative experience of what Hyderabad can do once you set your foot here,” he said.

KTR said that Telangana is setting up Mobility Valley which will have multiple stakeholders like the EV manufacturers, battery makers, recyclers and others in the ecosystem. The cluster will have designated zones for engineering, battery testing, manufacturing, innovation and talent.

As part of its efforts to give a push to electric vehicles, Hyderabad will host its first ever Formula E race in the second week of February next year. The city will also host an EV Summit to bring EV stakeholders together.

He hoped that through the new 1.5 lakh square feet facility providing employment to over 3,000 people, Bosch will strengthen its presence in the automotive engineering domain.

The technology and innovation R&D center is focussed on automotive engineering and digital enterprise. Kiran Sundara Raman, Vice President, Center Head – Hyderabad, Bosch Global Software Technologies (BGSW) said the facility will work on classical powertrain, automotive steering, e-Mobility, Cross Domain Computing (ADAS, Autonomous Driving), active and passive Safety, and digital cockpit systems.

