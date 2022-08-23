Hyderabad police on Tuesday arrested controversial BJP MLA Raja Singh for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

The member of Telangana Legislative Assembly was arrested following huge protests by Muslims in parts of Hyderabad after he uploaded a video on Facebook making derogatory comments.

Police have booked a case against the MLA from Goshamahal constituency at Dabeerpura police station. He has been booked for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.

The police took the action after scores of Muslims gathered at the police commissioner’s office and different police stations on Monday night. The protesters demanded immediate action against Raja Singh. The protesters were taken into preventive custody and shifted to various police stations.

Protests were held at Bahadurpura, Bhavani Nagar, Nampally, Dabeerpura and other areas.A Leaders of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) lodged complaints against the BJP MLA at various police stations including Dabeerpura police station.

Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody last Saturday for threatening to disrupt comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show. The comedian’s show was held amid tight security.

The BJP MLA, who had alleged that the comedian insulted Hindu Gods, posted a video on Facebook last night saying it was a ‘comedy’ video like Faruqui’s comedy. The video was later removed.

Raja Singh, who allegedly repeated the derogatory remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, denied that he insulted sentiments of any community. He said it was a comedy video aimed against Faruqui.

Following the protests, police stepped up security in Hyderabad and in other parts of the state as a precautionary measure. Additional forces were deployed and police intensified patrolling in sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incident.

The inauguration of a new flyover in Chandrayangutta was also postponed. Municipal administration minister K. T. Rama Rao was scheduled to inaugurate the flyover.

Raja Singh is notorious for making provocative speeches and derogatory remarks against other religions.

In June, he was booked for making offensive remarks against Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 295 A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) was registered against him.

The police booked the controversial MLA on a complaint by a local resident, who cited a video of the MLA on YouTube.

Raja Singh allegedly used derogatory words against the Sufi saint and his dargah at Ajmer in Rajasthan.

Earlier, in February he was booked for threatening Uttar Pradesh voters.

The Hyderabad Police had booked him on the direction of the Election Commission of India after he openly threatened Uttar Pradesh voters of dire consequences if they don’t vote for the BJP.

