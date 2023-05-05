INDIA

Hyderabad boy dies shooting for Instagram reel in front of running train

NewsWire
0
0

The craze to shoot for Instagram reel with a speeding train in the background cost the life of a youngster in Hyderabad on Friday.

Mohammad Sarfraz, 16, a Class 9 student, died after he was hit by a train on railway tracks in Sanath Nagar.

He, along with his two friends, were shooting a video for an Instagram reel. Sarfraz, who had his back towards the approaching train, was standing close to the track.

While Sarfraz’s friends moved away to save themselves, Sarfraz was hit by the train and died on the spot.

The video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

The boy’s father said he had left the house for Friday prayers and a couple of hours later, two of his classmates Muzammil and Sohail came to the house and informed him that he fell unconscious.

When he reached the spot, he saw his son lying dead. Railway police shifted the body for autopsy.

Police recovered a mobile phone from the spot. They have registered a case and taken up further investigation.

20230505-232203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    21-yr-old Sonu breaks free from bonds of child marriage after 17...

    Court denies bail to 8 accused of vandalising Delhi CM’s residence

    22 injured in fire at wedding venue in UP

    XG becomes first female Japanese artistes to feature in US Radio...