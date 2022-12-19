INDIA

Hyderabad corporator’s kin stabbed to death in office

A relative of a Hyderabad corporator was stabbed to death by unknown persons in the old city on Monday.

The youth was attacked by about six assailants when he was sitting in the office of Lalita Bagh corporator of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The incident occurred in the Eidi Bazar area under the limits of Bhavani Nagar police station of the old city. Murtuza Anas sustained (22) critical injuries in the attack. He was shifted to the Owaisi Hospital, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The deceased is the nephew of Lalita Bagh corporator Azam Shareef belonging to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Police said the assailants escaped after repeatedly stabbing Anas when he was sitting in the corporator’s office. The daylight murder sent panic in the busy area as people ran helter skelter and shopkeepers downed shutters.

Police officials rushed to the spot. The investigators were gathering clues.

Police said they have registered a case and launched an investigation. Police teams are scanning CCTV footage in the area to identify and track down the culprits.

