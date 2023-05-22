INDIALIFESTYLE

Hyderabad: Delivery agent jumps of 3rd floor of building to escape dog attack

A delivery agent was injured after he jumped off the third floor of a building in Hyderabad to save himself from the pet dog of the customer.

The incident occurred in Panchavati Colony of Manikonda on Sunday.

The police said a Labrador dog, which was apparently not tied, started barking and came charging towards the delivery agent, Mohammed Ilyas (27), who works for Amazon.

Out of fear, he jumped from the third floor.

Ilyas, who fell on the sidewall of the building, sustained multiple fractures.

He was admitted to a hospital where he was stated to be out of danger.

Raidurgam police recorded the Ilyas’s statement.

On Monday, the police registered a case against the flat owner under section 289 of the Indian Penal Code (negligent conduct with respect to animal).

Meanwhile, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) president Shaik Salahuddin demanded that the dog owner bear the expenses of the delivery agent’s treatment.

This is the second such incident in Hyderabad in four months.

In January, 23-year-old food delivery boy died in a similar incident.

Mohammed Rizwan (23), working for food delivery app Swiggy, had gone to an apartment building in Banjara Hills.

He jumped off the third floor of a building to escape the attack by a pet dog. He had sustained critical injuries and succumbed at a hospital four days later.

Meanwhile, the TGPWU has appealed to dog owners to tie their pet dogs when the delivery agents come to give their orders.

The union also demanded that Amazon pay wages to Ilyas during the period of his treatment at Rs 1,000 per day as he was injured while doing his duty.

Salahuddin urged municipal administration minister K. T.Rama Rao and Greater Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalakshmi Gadwal to announce that action will be taken against dog owners in such cases.

20230522-140604

