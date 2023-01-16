INDIALIFESTYLE

Hyderabad delivery boy who jumped off 3rd floor to escape dog, dies

NewsWire
0
0

A 23-year-old food delivery boy who had sustained critical injuries after he jumped off the third floor of a building out of fear when a pet dog started barking at him, has succumbed while undergoing treatment.

After battling for life for four days, Mohammed Rizwan (23) breathed his last at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) late on Sunday.

Rizwan, who was working for food delivery app Swiggy, had gone to an apartment building in Banjara Hills to deliver a parcel on January 11.

According to the police, he had gone to the third floor of Lumbini Rock Castle apartment. When he knocked at the door of a flat, a German shepherd came charging towards him.

Rizwan, while trying to save himself, jumped from the third floor and sustained grievous injuries.

Flat owner Shobana had called an ambulance and got him shifted to the hospital.

Rizwan’s brother Mohammed Khaja lodged a complaint with Banjara Hills police and sought action.

The family of Rizwan, a resident of Sriram Nagar in Yousufguda area of the city, has demanded justice.

They said the customer was not responding to phone calls after promising to bear the treatment expenses.

Anti-corruption activist Vijay Gopal demanded that the owner must be booked under Indian Penal Code )IPC) section 338 as the dog was not tied.

He also wanted Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to clarify if the owner had the dog license.

20230116-153405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    CGHS Society case: 3 sentenced to 4 yrs rigorous imprisonment

    Ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh gets 4 days’ ED custody

    Congress issues notification for president’s poll

    PETA India advises Amul to switch to producing creamy dairy-free milk